Le Pen aides brush off plagiarism of Fillon in French election speech

Aides of French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen Tuesday brushed off criticism of her use of phrases lifted straight from a speech by conservative rival Francois Fillon in her May Day address to supporters.



Florian Philippot, deputy leader of Le Pen's anti-European Union, National Front (FN) party, said the party "completely owned up" to the fact that the speech resembled one by Fillon a month ago -- similarities that were mocked by her opponents on social media overnight.



Le Pen's campaign manager David Rachline also played down plagiarism accusations, painting her speech as a form of tribute to Fillon.

...