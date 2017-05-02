Malaysia Airlines reaches settlement with family over MH17

Malaysia Airlines announced Tuesday it has reached a settlement with an Australian family who lost four family members on Flight MH17 .



A lawyer representing families of six Malaysia Airlines crew members on MH17 told AFP the airline had offered to settle for an undisclosed amount in June last year, but the families had rejected the proposed sum.



The Malaysian lawsuit in June last year came two weeks after a suit by 33 next-of-kin from Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia was filed against Russia and against President Vladimir Putin in the European Court of Human Rights.



Malaysia Airlines said it was flying over unrestricted airspace and had complied with all regulatory requirements.

