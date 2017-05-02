Pledging more austerity, Greece cuts deal with lenders

The International Monetary Fund reckons Greek debt is unsustainable at 179 percent of gross domestic product and is reluctant to participate in further funding without a debt relief agreement.



Both groups of lenders have differed markedly about what Greece's budget is capable of sustaining.



In a draft document seen by Reuters, the IMF says Greece can reach a primary surplus -- the budget balance excluding debt repayments -- of 2.2 percent in 2018 and aim at 3.5 percent annually in 2019-2021 . It suggests the primary surplus target be reduced to 1.5 percent of GDP thereafter.



Euro zone lenders, however, believe Greece must sustain a 3.5 percent GDP primary surplus target over a longer period.

...