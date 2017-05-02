Trump to speak with Putin Tuesday

U.S. President Donald Trump will speak with Russia's Vladimir Putin by phone Tuesday as the two leaders look to make headway on ties in the face of deep rifts over Syria and alleged hacking.



Expectations have waned that Trump will make good on pledges to resurrect ties as allegations Putin spearheaded a hacking and influence campaign to get him elected have made the issue politically toxic in Washington.



Trump has already spoken by telephone twice with Putin since taking office in January, with the two leaders discussing ways to combat ISIS.

...