China welcomes ASEAN summit declaration on South China Sea

China Tuesday welcomed a softer stand taken by Southeast Asian countries on the disputed South China Sea at a weekend summit, saying it showed efforts to ease tension were working.



Two ASEAN diplomats said that this year, China had pressed ASEAN chair the Philippines to keep China's contentious activities in the strategic waterway off ASEAN's official agenda.



China is not a member of the 10-member bloc and did not attend the summit but it is extremely sensitive about the content of its statements.



China claims most of the South China Sea.

