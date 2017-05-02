Britain's May says EU united in getting deal that "works for them"

Prime Minister Theresa May warned British voters Tuesday the European Union was lining up to win a divorce deal that "works for them", using criticism she had "illusions" over the talks to bolster her election campaign.



After being criticized for underestimating the complexity of the Brexit talks with the EU at a meeting in London last week, May said the only way to secure a good deal for Britain was for the country to unite behind her at a June 8 election.



The prime minister, appointed shortly after Britain voted to leave the EU last year, has stuck to her policy of revealing little about her negotiating hand before the talks start -- most likely after the election.



The EU cannot hand Britain too much in the negotiations, fearful Brexit could encourage other members to bolt for the door, while May's political legacy rides on the success or failure of the talks.

