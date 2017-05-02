Myanmar's Suu Kyi to skip Washington summit of SE Asia foreign ministers

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has declined an invitation to meet U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Washington this week alongside top diplomats from Southeast Asia, citing other commitments, Myanmar officials said Tuesday.



The Washington talks come amid signs members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which includes Myanmar, are tilting diplomatically towards China as the Trump administration's policy on the region remains unclear.



Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw spent six days in China last month, signing an agreement that will see oil pumped through a pipeline across Myanmar to southwestern China, and Suu Kyi is due to visit Beijing for a summit on President Xi Jinping's signature "One Belt, One Road" infrastructure program in mid-May.

