Denmark bans six 'hate preachers' from entering the country

Denmark on Tuesday banned five Islamic clerics and an American evangelical Christian pastor from entering the country, calling them "hate preachers" who posed threats to public order.



The move came amidst a public backlash in Denmark against Islam in the wake of Islamist violence a decade ago over Danish newspaper cartoons satirising the Prophet Mohammad, a series of deadly militant attacks in Europe including one in Denmark, and a large influx of mainly Muslim migrants in 2015 .



Stojberg's statement on the ban did not say whether any of the named preachers had been in Denmark.



Public sentiment towards Islam and Muslim migrants has soured in long liberal and tolerant Denmark.

...