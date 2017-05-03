Japan voters split on revising pacifist constitution: poll

Japanese voters are deeply divided over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's campaign to revise the country's 70-year-old pacifist constitution, according to a poll released Wednesday against a backdrop of anxiety arising from North Korean tensions.



The poll showed some 46 percent of respondents favored keeping the constitution as it is, four percentage points lower than a similar poll last year.



The number favoring a change stood at 45 percent, up five percentage points from a year ago.



Under Article Nine of the constitution, Japan forever renounces its right to wage war.

