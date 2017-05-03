EU's Brexit negotiator to unveil plan for Britain talks

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will Wednesday unveil recommendations for forthcoming talks with Britain, despite increasing rancor over how the split will ultimately unfold.



The EU 27 will then on May 22 give Barnier, 66, a formal mandate to conduct talks over the next two years with Britain.



Britain voted to leave the EU in June 2016 in a closely fought referendum.



Under the EU single market, Europeans have the right to live, work and claim benefits in any country in the bloc.



They also echo the EU 27's insistence that talks on a future EU-U.K. trade deal cannot begin until Britain resolves the issues of "people, money and Ireland".

...