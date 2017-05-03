Powerful ISIS-claimed blast targets NATO convoy in Kabul

A powerful blast targeting a foreign forces convoy near the U.S. embassy and NATO headquarters in Kabul killed at least eight people and wounded 25 Wednesday, officials said, the latest attack in the Afghan capital.



The Afghan conflict is the longest in U.S. history -- U.S.-led NATO troops have been at war there since 2001, after the ousting of the Taliban regime for refusing to hand over Osama bin Laden following the 9/11 attacks in New York and Washington.



The U.S. has around 8,400 troops in the country with about another 5,000 from NATO allies.



Afghan forces have been straining to beat back the Taliban insurgents since U.S.-led NATO troops ended their combat mission in December 2014 .



Kabul province had the highest number of civilian casualties in the first quarter of the year due to attacks in the capital, a recent U.N. report showed.

...