Thai junta urged to account for missing rights lawyer

Human Rights Watch Wednesday urged Thailand's military government to disclose the whereabouts of a prominent rights lawyer who has been missing since his house was raided at the weekend.



He has been missing since soldiers and officers from the ruling junta raided his house Saturday, Human Rights Watch said in a statement.



His disappearance comes after Thailand in February shelved legislation to criminalize torture and disappearances after years of working on the bill, prompting concern among rights groups and the United Nations.



Since 1980, 82 cases of enforced or involuntary disappearance in Thailand were reported to the U.N. working group on enforced or involuntary disappearances.

...