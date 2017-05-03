Venezuela opposition gears for huge rally against plan to rewrite constitution

Venezuela's angry opposition is set to hold a huge protest rally Wednesday against unpopular President Nicolas Maduro's proposal to rewrite the constitution, dismissing it as a ploy to avoid holding elections and cling to power.



Barricades of rubbish and bins blocked streets in Venezuela Tuesday in big protests that seem likely to intensify after Maduro announced his idea of electing a constituent assembly to write a new constitution.



Wednesday's rally is being described as a "mega protest".



The opposition has been pushing for months to oust Maduro from power through a recall vote.



Polls show that more than 70 percent of people interviewed do not support Maduro, a former bus driver hand-picked by the late Hugo Chavez to succeed him.



Maduro said the process to bring in a new constitution was necessary to fend off what he describes as an attempted foreign-backed "coup" against him.



He has vowed to defend the socialist "revolution" launched by Chavez, who oversaw the writing of the current constitution.



Caracas bus driver Luis Guillermo Perez, 52, kept on supporting Maduro, as the protests forced him to take detours.

...