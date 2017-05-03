Australia to review millionaire migrants rule as it tightens immigration

Australia will this year review visa rules for wealthy would-be migrants, mostly Chinese, a government official said Wednesday, as the country tightens requirements for granting residency rights.



Australia has seen the rise of nationalist, anti-immigration politics with far-right wing parties such as One Nation garnering strong public support, while the popularity of Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's ruling center-right government has been languishing.



Australia tightened SIV rules in 2015 requiring applicants to invest in small-cap and venture capital funds while barring them from direct property investment -- a move that many immigration lawyers say has led to fading appeal for the visa.



Hawke emphasized the government was committed to the program, responding to a question about rumors in China that Australia was looking to scrap the visa.

...