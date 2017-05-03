Malaysia police arrest Turks over 'security threat'

Two Turkish nationals who went missing in Malaysia have been arrested as a security threat, the police chief announced Wednesday, but a rights group raised concerns of possible pressure from Ankara for the detentions.



Local media reports had been circulating allegations that both men had been abducted.



Another Turkish national Suheyl Ozcelik Tuesday lodged a police report saying he had seen CCTV footage of five men abducting Karaman, a physics teacher, at a Kuala Lumpur carpark.



Ozcelik also said two of his Turkish friends were abducted last year and deported to Turkey.

...