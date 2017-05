Buhari, 74, has been under growing pressure to disclose his state of health since he returned from London in early March after nearly two months away.



Nigerian media reported Wednesday that former president Olusegun Obasanjo met other ex-military rulers Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar to discuss the situation.



The health of Nigeria's president has been a sensitive issue since the death in office in 2010 of Umaru Musa Yar'Adua, which sparked months of political turmoil.

...