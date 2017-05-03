Russian court upholds sentence that could bar Putin foe from vote

A Russian court Wednesday upheld a five-year suspended sentence for opposition leader Alexei Navalny for embezzlement that could block his bid to stand for president in 2018 .



The regional court in the city of Kirov threw out an appeal and upheld suspended sentences for Navalny and his co-defendant in a case over a timber deal, RIA Novosti news agency reported.



Navalny himself confirmed on Twitter he believes he has a constitutional right to stand.



Navalny's Kirov case underwent a retrial this year after the European Court of Human Rights threw out the original verdict saying the trial was not fair, only for the court to issue exactly the same verdict again.

