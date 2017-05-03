Preparing for G20 summit is like 'herding cats', says Merkel

Preparing a meeting of the Group of 20 economic powers is like "herding cats", German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday as her officials try to reach consensus among the group ahead of a leaders' summit she will host in July.



The Hamburg G20 summit is taking on increased significance as Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin plan to hold their first face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of the meeting.



Ministerial meetings in the build-up to the summit have proven tricky.



At a meeting in March, G20 finance ministers and central bank governors dropped a pledge to keep global trade free and open, acquiescing to a protectionist United States after a two-day meeting failed to yield a compromise.

...