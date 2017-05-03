Pakistan, Iran agree to boost border security after incident

Pakistan and Iran reached an agreement Wednesday to strengthen security along their shared border after last week's incident when gunmen killed 10 Iranian border guards, officials said.



Iranian media blamed last week's attack on "terrorists," without providing details.



On Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Islamabad for talks with Pakistani leadership. In meetings with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, he also raised the issue of the border incident, officials said.

...