'Bored' student convicted of planting bomb on London Tube

A British student was convicted Wednesday of planting a homemade bomb on a London Underground train, with a psychiatric report saying he had a form of autism and made the device because "he was bored".



The device failed to detonate but prosecutors said the actions of 20-year-old Damon Smith on October 20 last year were "incredibly dangerous".



A jury at London's Old Bailey court convicted him of possession of an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury.



A psychiatric report read out in his defence confirmed that Smith was on the autistic spectrum.

...