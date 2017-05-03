FBI chief 'nauseous' at thought he swayed US election

FBI Director James Comey said Wednesday he felt "nauseous" at the thought he swayed last year's US election by announcing he was reopening a probe into Hillary Clinton's emails just days before the vote.



The about-turn followed the discovery of missing Clinton emails with classified material on the laptop of a former congressman, on October 27 last year -- barely 10 days before the election.



Comey says he was faced with two options: either conceal the investigation until after the November 8 vote, or inform Congress.



Comey said it was the right choice and he would do it again if he had to.

