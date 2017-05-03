Le Pen, Macron face off in final French presidential debate

Pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen face off in a final televised debate on Wednesday that will showcase their starkly different visions of France's future ahead of this weekend's presidential election run-off.



The stakes are high for the televised duel between the Macron, a 39-year-old former investment banker, and anti-EU nationalist Le Pen, the 48-year-old scion of the National Front party.



The event marks a new step into the mainstream for Le Pen, whose party was once considered by France's political establishment to be an extremist fringe of racists to be boycotted.



Fifteen years later, Le Pen scored 21.3 percent in the first round of the French election on April 23 after softening the FN's image -- but without fully removing doubt about the party's core beliefs.



Sparks flew when they faced each other in the presidential debates before the first round of voting, when Le Pen memorably accused Macron of waffling for seven minutes and saying nothing.

...