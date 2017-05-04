Slamming Venezuela's once-fashionable 'Chavismo,' stars cheer protest



Covering his mouth with a rag, Latin pop star Nacho choked on tear gas at an anti-government protest last month.



Venezuelan football star Salomon Rondon called them "heroes".



But now, with hundreds of thousands of protesters taking to the streets for over a month to decry Venezuela's ravaged economy and falling democratic credentials as leftist President Nicolas Maduro rebuffs calls for early elections, former backers have gone quiet while a new raft of celebrities cheer on anti-government demonstrators.



Still, with Venezuela ever more isolated, the influx of high-profile support is encouraging protesters.

...