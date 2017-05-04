Le Pen, Macron trade insults in heated final debate

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and his far-right rival Marine Le Pen traded insults in a heated TV debate Wednesday ahead of this weekend's runoff.



In bruising opening exchanges, Macron accused Le Pen of telling lies, while she branded the 39-year-old former investment banker "the candidate of the elite" who would sell off French companies to the highest foreign bidder.



Opinion polls show Macron scoring 59 percent to 41 percent for Le Pen in Sunday's vote, but previous debates during the rollercoaster French campaign have quickly shifted public opinion.



Le Pen hit back that while she would protect state assets and increase people's spending power, Macron would sell off French state companies to foreign buyers.

