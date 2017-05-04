N.Korean and Chinese media in war of words over weapons

North Korean state media have issued a stinging denunciation of the country's chief ally and diplomatic backer China, saying Beijing should be grateful for its protection.



The official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) carried a bylined commentary warning of "grave consequences" if China tests its patience further.



Beijing regularly calls for parties to avoid raising tensions -- remarks that can apply to both Washington and Pyongyang -- and in February it announced the suspension of coal imports from the North for the rest of the year, a crucial foreign currency earner for the authorities.



The text is a sign of the level to which ties between the two have deteriorated -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has yet to visit Beijing, more than five years after taking power.

...