Wary mood in Kabul as notorious former warlord set to return

Gulbuddin Hekmatyar is due to meet the Afghan president this week ahead of a return to politics, a remarkable turnaround for a leader widely reviled for his part in a civil war that killed thousands in the capital Kabul and razed much of the city.



A former anti-Soviet "mujahideen" commander, before switching and siding with the Taliban, Hekmatyar is one of the most notorious figures in Afghanistan's four decades of war.



Hizb-i-Islami initially attacked coalition forces, but has played little active part in the insurgency in recent years and Hekmatyar dropped his opposition to the Western-backed government when he agreed to the peace deal.



Nevertheless, the mood is wary among government officials still trying to work out where he and his followers will fit into a fragile government.



Like Ghani, Hekmatyar is a Pashtun, the group that has traditionally dominated Afghanistan's patchwork of different ethnicities, and his return has jarred with former civil war rivals including Persian-speaking Tajiks around Abdullah.

