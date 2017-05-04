May takes tough Brexit stance as UK holds local elections

Theresa May faces her first nationwide electoral test as Britain's prime minister Thursday, as she toughens her Brexit position just weeks before a crucial general election.



Britain will choose thousands of new local councilors in a vote that will be closely watched for proof of the strength of May's Conservatives, which opinion polls suggest are on course for a thumping victory in the June 8 parliamentary elections.



Experts warn against using the results to predict the outcome of next month's vote, noting that such elections are normally fought on local issues, and are often used to punish the sitting government.



May invoked Britain's formal notice of its intention to leave the European Union on March 29 .

