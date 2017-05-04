More protests planned in Venezuela as death toll reaches 32

University students in Venezuela will lead a fresh round of marches against President Nicolas Maduro Thursday, a day after police fired tear gas and protesters hurled Molotov cocktails in rallies against his plan to rewrite the constitution.



In Caracas, at least one protester caught fire when other demonstrators set ablaze a military motorcycle.



Private polls indicate that more than 70 percent of those interviewed do not support Maduro, chosen in 2013 to succeed his late mentor Hugo Chavez.



Maduro's own attorney general, Luisa Ortega, is unpopular with dissidents for her prosecution of opponents of the Maduro government.



"We can't demand peaceful and legal behavior from citizens if the state takes decisions that" are not in line with the law, she told the Journal.



She said that Maduro's bid to rewrite the constitution was off-base.



The opposition blames Maduro for the acute economic crisis.



In 2014, clashes at anti-government protests killed 43 people.



Despite the country's chaos, Maduro retains the military's public backing.

