'Late Show' host Colbert says no regrets over Trump insults

That raised the hackles of conservatives and Trump supporters, who accused Colbert of obscenity and making a homophobic remark that would have gotten right-wing pundits canned.



Colbert joked about the backlash in the opening moments of the Wednesday show.



Colbert said he was upset at Trump for insulting a friend, "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson. Trump referred to that show as "Deface the Nation" and later walked out on Dickerson during a weekend interview.



Colbert said he didn't regret making "a few choice insults" but acknowledged he may have gone a bit too far and also indirectly addressed the homophobic accusation.

...