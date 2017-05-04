Second review of Philippine mines to go ahead: finance official

The Philippine government will move forward with a second review of the country's mines despite the removal of Regina Lopez as environment minister, a finance official said Thursday.



The Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC), an inter-agency panel that includes the finance and environment ministries, ordered a review in February of the operations and the environmental and social impacts of the country's mines.



The review will cover all 41 mines operating in the Philippines, including the 26 that Lopez had earlier ordered closed or suspended in February after a months-long audit last year led by the environment ministry.

...