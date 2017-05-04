Legendary Swiss climber cremated near Everest

The body of legendary Swiss climber Ueli Steck, who died on Mount Everest, was cremated Thursday at a Buddhist monastery that lies in the shadow of the world's highest peak.



Steck's body was carried from the helipad to the cremation site a few hundred meters from the monastery, which is surrounded by sheer Himalayan peaks including Everest's towering 8,848 metre (29,030 feet) summit.



A number of climbers were expected to trek down from Everest base camp -- some 20 kilometers (12 miles) from Tengboche -- to attend the cremation, according to Nimesh Karki of Seven Summits, a trekking company that helped Steck organise his Everest attempt.



The accomplished alpinist was on an acclimatization run to Mount Nuptse, which shares a common ridge with Everest, when he slipped and fell more than 1,000 meters (3,280 feet) early Sunday morning.

...