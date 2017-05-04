Britain's Prince Philip, 95, to retire from public duties

Britain's Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, will retire from public engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.



The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 96 on June 10, is the longest-serving consort in British history, and conducted 219 royal engagements last year.



It is likely that the monarch will be accompanied by younger members of the royal family on future engagements.



Philip was in good form when he opened a new stand at Lord's cricket ground in London Wednesday.

