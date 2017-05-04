Turks arrested in Malaysia 'for funding ISIS': deputy PM

Two Turkish nationals arrested in Malaysia are being held on suspicion of funding ISIS, Kuala Lumpur said Thursday, after a rights organisation raised concerns of pressure from Ankara for the detentions.



Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, Wednesday said Malaysia should not become "a handmaiden to Turkish repression".



Thursday Malaysian police chief Khalid said there had been no request from the Turkish government to detain the men.



Zahid, however, said Kuala Lumpur would collaborate with the Turkish police and military intelligence with regards to the arrests.

