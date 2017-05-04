France's Macron accuses presidential rival Le Pen of spreading lies

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron accused his far-right rival Marine Le Pen Thursday of spreading lies by suggesting he had an undisclosed offshore fund.



Macron's party said it was taking legal action after an internet campaign suggested shortly before a televised debate between the two candidates Wednesday night that Macron had concealed funds in a foreign tax haven. Macron himself denied the allegation.



An Ifop-Fiducial poll released Wednesday put Macron 20 percentage points ahead of Le Pen in voting intentions, in line with other recent surveys.



At the end of Wednesday's heated debate, watched by 15 million people, Le Pen insinuated that her rival might hold an offshore account.

