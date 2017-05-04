Ukraine lets Yanukovych testify by video in treason trial

Yanukovych fled Ukraine in February 2014 after three months of pro-EU street protests in Kiev culminated in a bloody standoff with anti-riot police in which nearly 100 mostly-unarmed people were shot dead.



Russia is highly unlikely to ever return Yanukovych to its ex-Soviet neighbour. President Vladimir Putin revealed in October 2014 that he had ordered a special operation to smuggle Yanukovych out of Ukraine via Crimea.



The street revolt began when Yanukovych in November 2013 pulled out of a trade and political association agreement with the European Union and instead accepted a $3-billion (2.7 billion euro) loan from Russia to help Ukraine's sluggish economy.

...