Komodo dragon attacks tourist in Indonesia

A komodo dragon, one of the world's largest lizards, attacked a tourist in Indonesia who was trying to photograph the giant creatures feasting on a goat, police said Thursday.



Sudiyono, the head of the Komodo National Park -- islands in central Indonesia that form a protected habitat for the lizards -- said it was the first attack by one of the creatures on a foreign tourist since 1974, when a visitor from abroad was killed.



Loh had been staying at a village on Komodo island before setting off in search of the lizards Wednesday.

...