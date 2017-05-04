Support for Hungary's PM, ruling party slumps after protests: poll

Hungary's ruling right-wing Fidesz party has suffered a sharp loss of voter support, an opinion poll showed Thursday, after a bruising row with the European Union over a university law that triggered large-scale street protests.



In the opinion poll conducted by pollster Median, support for Fidesz fell to 31 percent from 37 percent in the previous survey in January, though it remains the most popular party due partly to a divided opposition.



Orban, in power since 2010, saw his personal approval rating drop by nine percentage points to 40 percent.



Support for Jobbik rose to 14 percent from 10 percent in January, and the popularity of its leader Gabor Vona rose by 4 percentage points, the steepest among politicians.

...