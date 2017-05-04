Philippines' Duterte says chat with Xi was at Trump's request

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday his telephone conversation this week with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to discuss the Korean peninsula crisis was at the behest of his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump.



Duterte discussed the North's test with Trump later Saturday, at the end of a summit in Manila of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), of which he is chairman this year.



Duterte said if asked by Trump, he would happily relay what was discussed with Xi.



Trump has been criticized for going beyond the phone call to Duterte and inviting him to the White House.

