Czech PM delays resignation as parties search for way forward

Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka has postponed tendering his cabinet's resignation until the second half of May, his office said on Thursday, buying time to push through a plan for a new government.



The prime minister wants to form a new cabinet without Babis, even if that means stepping aside himself.



A new cabinet could include a replacement for Sobotka from his Social Democrat party, either Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek or Interior Minister Milan Chovanec, Zaoralek told reporters on Thursday.



Sobotka had planned to tender the government's resignation to President Milos Zeman on Thursday afternoon but will instead only meet for consultations, his spokesman said.



Before announcing the cabinet's resignation, Sobotka had weighed only sacking Babis.

