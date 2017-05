Thai authorities said Thursday they will revoke the passport of a fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who is wanted on deadly hit-and-run charges.



Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya flew to Singapore two days before he was due to appear before prosecutors last month, but left two days later.



Gen. Apichart Suribunya, who checked with authorities there. Apichart said Interpol will issue a Blue Notice on Friday, advising officials in 190 countries that Vorayuth is wanted.

...