Venezuela protests rage, death toll hits 33

Anti-government protests raged on in Venezuela Thursday as students launched fresh marches after a day of flames and tear gas brought the death toll to 33 .



The opposition accused Maduro of trying to strengthen his grip on power and delay elections by launching constitutional reforms.



The opposition has accused authorities of violently repressing protests. The government says the opposition is fomenting violence.



Private polls indicate that more than 70 percent of those interviewed do not support Maduro.



The opposition said that skews the assembly in Maduro's favor.



In 2014, clashes at anti-government protests killed 43 people.



Despite the country's chaos, Maduro retains the military's public backing -- one thing that analysts say could yet tip the balance against him.

...