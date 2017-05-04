EU chief Tusk calls for calm as Brexit tensions soar

European Union chief Donald Tusk appealed Thursday for calm as tensions soar between Brussels and London over negotiations on Britain's departure from the bloc.



Some of that good will appears to have evaporated since May met European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for a working dinner last week.



May's office said afterward that the meeting had been constructive.



May dismissed the report as "Brussels gossip".



Schinas declined to directly say whether he thought May was using the Brexit dispute for political ends.

...