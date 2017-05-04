US to seek social media details from certain visa applicants

The State Department wants to review social media, email addresses and phone numbers from some foreigners seeking U.S. visas, as part of the Trump administration's enhanced screening of potential immigrants and visitors.



The State Department said it estimates that the rules would affect about 0.5 percent of total U.S. visa applicants, or roughly 65,000 people.



Since last year, immigration officials have sought social media information from some foreigners arriving at U.S. border checkpoints, but that information had not previously been required on visa applications.

...