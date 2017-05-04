Trump to meet pope May 24 in potentially awkward encounter

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Pope Francis on May 24, the Vatican said on Thursday, a potentially awkward encounter given their diametrically opposing positions on immigration, refugees and climate change. Trump will be coming from the Middle East and stop in Rome before going to Brussels for a NATO summit and then to Sicily for a meeting of the Group of Seven rich countries.



Francis holds his weekly general audience on Wednesday mornings, and senior Vatican sources said the meeting with the president had to be squeezed in before that.



Trump, who grew up in a Presbyterian family, shot back saying it was "disgraceful" for the pope to question his faith.

