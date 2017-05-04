Macron cements bid for French presidency after bitter TV debate

Independent centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron appeared to cement his position as favorite for the French presidency on Thursday as the dust settled on a rancorous final televised debate with far-right rival Marine Le Pen.



According to a snap poll by Elabe for BFMTV, 63 percent of viewers found Macron the more convincing of the two candidates in Wednesday night's debate, reinforcing his status as favorite to move into the Elysee Palace.



A second poll by Harris Interactive found that 42 percent of people found the 39-year-old Macron more compelling in the debate, during which the candidates traded barbs over the economy, the euro and how to combat terrorism.



Twenty-six percent found Le Pen, 48, more persuasive, while 31 percent chose neither candidate, Harris said.



And on Thursday, a survey of voting intentions by Ifop-Fiducial showed Macron extending his lead over Le Pen to 61-39 percent from 60-40 the previous day.



Macron had earlier denied allegations that he used a foreign tax haven as claimed on social media and referred to by Le Pen during the debate.

...