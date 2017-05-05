Parisians aghast over ‘darkness’ of Le Pen

It is a clear reference to the rise of Marine Le Pen, France's far-right presidential candidate who managed less than 5 percent of the Parisian vote in the first round of the election a fortnight ago.



The fact that the anti-EU, anti-immigration Le Pen reached Sunday's runoff vote by scoring 21.3 percent nationwide has been met with a mixture of dismay, shame and disgust by many Parisians. Her centrist rival Emmanuel Macron, tipped to become France's youngest ever president at age 39, took nearly 35 percent of the vote in Paris, compared with 24 percent nationally.



Many Parisians, including Siad, will be switching their vote to Macron from losing candidates to the right and left of the former minister.

