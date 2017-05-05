Brutal French presidential race enters final stretch

Independent centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron extended his lead in the polls over his far-right rival Marine Le Pen Friday, the final day of a tumultuous election campaign that has turned the country's politics upside down.



According to an Elabe poll for BFM TV and L'Express, Macron will get 62 percent of the votes in the second round compared to 38 percent for Le Pen, an increase of three points for the centrist candidate compared to his projected score in the last Elabe poll.



The poll for Franceinfo radio showed 69 percent of abstaining voters will do so reluctantly, refusing to choose between Macron and Le Pen.



It also showed that voters found Macron more convincing than Le Pen in Wednesday's televised debate, confirming the general impression conveyed in earlier polls and reinforcing Macron's status as the favorite to win Sunday.

...