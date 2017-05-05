Japan, China, S.Korea pledge to resist protectionism

Finance leaders of Japan, China and South Korea agreed to resist all forms of protectionism in a trilateral meeting Friday, taking a stronger stand than G20 major economies against the protectionist policies advocated by U.S. President Donald Trump.



In an attempt to reduce the region's vulnerability to dollar swings, Japan also proposed forming bilateral swap arrangements with Southeast Asian nations that would allow it to provide yen funds in times of financial stress.



The trilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank's annual gathering in Yokohama, eastern Japan, where China's increasing presence in infrastructure finance threatens to overshadow Japan's economic influence in the area.



In a separate meeting, Japan proposed launching bilateral currency swap arrangements of up to 40 billion dollars to Southeast Asian nations that enable Tokyo to provide yen funds to these countries.

...