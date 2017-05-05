Malaysia detains third Turkish national citing security fears

Malaysian police said Friday a third Turkish national has been detained, suspected of threatening national security, after two were held earlier this week.



The detentions come amid concerns raised by U.S.-based Human Rights Watch that Turks in Malaysia are being held due to pressure from Ankara.



Ismet Ozcelik, the director of a Turkish university, was picked up by police Thursday, police chief Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters without elaborating.



Rosli had told Reuters earlier that two Turks were reported missing in October and later discovered to have been deported to Turkey.

