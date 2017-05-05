Delta apologizes for forcing family off flight

The apology came the same day members of a U.S. Senate committee held a hearing on the industry's customer service failures and issued harsh criticism of airline fees, disputes with passengers and the lack of competition in the heavily consolidated sector.



The video posted on YouTube by the California couple shows Brian Schear arguing with a police officer and a Delta employee as he sat on Flight 2222 waiting to depart from Maui to Los Angeles.



The Delta incident came nearly a month after United Continental Holdings Inc sparked outrage when a passenger was dragged off an overbooked flight by his hands. The airline reached a settlement with the passenger last month.



Southwest Airlines Co said after that incident it would stop overbooking its flights.

...